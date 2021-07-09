McGregor vs Poirier odds and prediction ahead of UFC 264 main event

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen explained why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to win the trilogy between the two bitter rivals by a score of 2-1. In the wake of the trilogy fight, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could run the fight back for a fourth time because of the bizarre fashion in which it ended. However, if you ask Sonnen, the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier is unnecessary based on what we have seen from them so far.