UFC

McGregor vs Poirier odds and prediction ahead of UFC 264 main event

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline UFC 264 this weekend as they complete their trilogy, with the score one apiece heading into the biggest fight of the year. During his surge towards the UFC featherweight title, McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of a 2014 contest, before the American (27-6) exacted his revenge at lightweight this January, stopping ‘Notorious’ in the second round.

UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier salaries and payouts revealed for UFC 264

Estimated pay for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264/. When Conor McGregor headlines a UFC card, the money seems to fly. And it should come as no surprise the same seems to ring true for UFC 264, which he headlined with his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which Poirier won after McGregor broke his leg following one round.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in a light heavyweight matchup. However, the match was cancelled and combat sports fans have had to go without the dream fight since then. However, on social media via Twitter, Nate Diaz recently chirped Poirier by luring him into a potential match by posting a picture of the two staring one another down with the caption: “185 lbs pull-up”. A huge Nate Diaz fight rumor was revealed by a top UFC name.
UFCFanSided

Dustin Poirier accepts Nate Diaz’s 185-pound fight Twitter call out

Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem to have forgotten the fight with Nate Diaz that fell through. Coming off his victory in the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier appears likely to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next. But Poirier got an interesting challenge thrown his way on social media.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen explained why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to win the trilogy between the two bitter rivals by a score of 2-1. In the wake of the trilogy fight, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could run the fight back for a fourth time because of the bizarre fashion in which it ended. However, if you ask Sonnen, the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier is unnecessary based on what we have seen from them so far.
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Nate Diaz renews calls for Dustin Poirier fight ... at Middleweight?

Way back before Dustin Poirier socked up Conor McGregor (twice), “The Diamond” was supposed to raise his profile by facing Nate Diaz, quite possibly the next biggest name at 155 lbs. That was planned for 2018, but when negotiations got “crazy,” Poirier bailed and eventually found greener pastures. However, in the years since, Poirier has continued to maintain an interest in fighting Diaz, even when the title was potentially getting close.
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 2 picks, odds, & analysis

The Conor McGregor show is back in town again, and he’s bringing the UFC with him for a decent, but not exceptionally stacked fight card. The Dustin Poirier trilogy fight should be a thriller for however long it lasts, and Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson promises to be fun. Otherwise, Sean O’Malley getting a promotional newcomer highlights the PPV end of things.
UFCBloody Elbow

Khabib: Makhachev can finish Poirier, maul Oliveira

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev heads into his first ever UFC main event tonight when he meets Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The Dagestani heads into the contest with lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Along with ‘The Eagle’’s expertise and know-how, Makhachev will also receive a decent amount...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 main card live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 264 goes down live in Vegas. Today’s show will feature one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history, as superstar Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier will finally settle their differences in their third fight to see who the better man is. The co-main will be an important one at welterweight, with former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson facing off.
UFCempiresportsmedia.com

UFC: Would Dustin Poirier bypass title shot for money fight with Nate Diaz?

Last weekend at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) picked up his second win over Conor McGregor (22-6) after McGregor broke his leg. With the win, Poirier has secured the next shot at Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) for the UFC lightweight title. Through everything that’s happened since Khabib’s...

