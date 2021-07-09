PROLIFIC ICONS TO BE SHOWN AT COSQUARE DURING SECOND SATURDAYS
PROLIFIC ICONS TO BE SHOWN AT COSQUARE DURING SECOND SATURDAYS. The documentary film PROLIFIC ICONS featuring local historic figures like Maud Gatewood, NL Dillard, Henrietta Jeffries, Neal Watlington, Thomas Day and others will be shown FREE OF CHARGE at CoSquare, coworking space at 106 Court Square in Yanceyville, during the 2nd Saturday event on July 10, 2021. Showtimes are 10:30 am, 11:30 am and 12:30pm. One of the producers from Caswell History Speaks will be on hand to answer questions at the end of each showing.www.caswellmessenger.com
Comments / 0