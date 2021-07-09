Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa outage restorations complete

shoredailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-op Members Urged to Report Storm-Related Damage. At this time, the cooperative has completed its outage restoration efforts resulting from damage associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. All power should be restored to co-op members who experienced an outage as the storm passed through the region. If a co-op member continues to experience a power outage, they should report it by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Power Outage#Power Lines#Restorations#Extreme Weather#Smarthub#Cooperative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Tropical storm Elsa update: Up to 3.5 inches of rain, over 13,000 power outages, minor flooding with river rises, urban flash flooding

Tropical Storm Elsa has left up to 3.5 inches of rain and 13,617 power outages by 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The storm has lead to minor flooding associated with quick river rises and pockets of urban flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Boston, which is encouraging drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”
Milford, CTwshu.org

Milford Leads In Elsa-Related Storm Outages

Tropical Storm Elsa has caused scattered electricity outages across Connecticut. Milford is the worst hit. John Mitchell is with United Illuminating. He said more than 1,300 of their electricity customers there were out of power this morning. “In Milford we had several locations where tree limbs branches have come down...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Mobilizes Crews To Assist In Restoration Efforts As Tropical Storm Elsa Starts To Move Across The State

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Elsa begins to move into Georgia on Wednesday, it will bring with it the potential for heavy rains, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes across the southern and coastal parts of the state. Georgia Power has mobilized crews from other parts of the state to assist in restoration efforts in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. Georgia Power encourages customers to monitor local weather conditions and keep safety first as severe weather moves in.
Environmentchincoteague-va.gov

NEWS RELEASE – TROPICAL STORM ELSA

Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to track across Eastern Virginia from this afternoon into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected. Tropical storm force winds are currently forecasted for the Eastern Shore, and the potential for a tornado exists.
Isle Of Palms, SCiop.net

Tropical Storm Watch in Effect - Tropical Storm Elsa

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the City of Isle of Palms. Tropical storm conditions are possible in our area late Wednesday, July 7th and early Thursday, July 8th. The National Weather Service in Charleston forecasts risk of heavy rains and flash flooding. Rain totals are predicted to range between 3 to 5 inches and winds of 15 - 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Trenton, Bensalem, Ewing, Princeton, Bristol, Pennington, Yardley, Newtown, and Hopewell. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 347 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

NOAA: Flood risk rising with high tides

The national frequency of high-tide flooding in U.S. coastal communities escalated again in 2020 and researchers expect that trend to continue into 2022 and for decades beyond, according to NOAA’s annual report and outlook on high-tide flooding. The report, released Wednesday, said the median national rate of high-tide flooding in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy