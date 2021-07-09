Cancel
Yanceyville, NC

SECOND SATURDAYS IN YANCEYVILLE

 9 days ago

July 10th: Visit downtown Yanceyville on the 2nd Saturday of each month from 10 am - 2 pm to enjoy a variety of local attractions within walking distance of one another, all open for your enjoyment. Open locations include Caswell Arts' Lee Fowlkes Gallery, the Richmond-Miles History Museum, Yanceyville Art Museum featuring Maud Gatewood, Yanceyville Arboretum, Co-Square, Veteran's Memorial, Gunn Memorial Public Library, Caswell Chamber of Commerce, Caswell Mercantile, and Evelyn's (lunch).

