100 MJ Mangano Covers

We took a leap of faith and went ahead with the June issue as if we were going to open up our community. And we did. The light switch flipped on June 15 and it seems like we are all finding a way to a new normal. My gratitude goes out to those who did it right, stayed safe and distanced, got vaccinated and have now earned the right to be back to “normal” in our new local normal civilization. Our future is now in the hands of the unvaccinated. Are they going to fake it and put us all at risk, or will they be safe, get vaccinated and help us keep COVID out of our community? Remember, this isn’t over, it is just dormant for now, IF and only if, we do this right. Let’s earn our American freedom and look out for each other, not ourselves. This is an important July 4th message as our country and our democracy was built by people who planned for the future and how it would work for others and what is, as Rotary would guide in the 4-way test, 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Let’s get back to our civics and manners and remember how democracy and our constitution really works. These are the things that make a great community.