100 MJ Mangano Covers
ModestoView began in late 1997 as a hobby to help educate and excite our local community about how cool Modesto is with a couple of downtown webcams. The Quixotic mission has been a lot of fun as we evolved into a community resource, a marketing force and a champion for telling our community stories, from our history, from Rockabilly, Graffiti, music, the arts, our non-profits and our local civic responsibilities and volunteer efforts. In 2006 we started printing ModestoView magazine supported by local writers that each had a section of the community that they wanted to promote and celebrate.www.modestoview.com
