Don and Joyce at the Movies

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. Cutter’s Way (1981): This wildly underseen character-driven noir stars John Heard as an angry veteran who was maimed in Vietnam, and a dark adventure he gets pulled into when his best friend (Jeff Bridges) sees someone dumping a body. Is focusing on this case a way Cutter can finally arise out of his bitter, drunken haze? Could it be the key to spur him to finally be nicer to his beautiful wife (an excellent Lisa Eichhorn)? It’s a rare example of the super-talented Mr. Heard playing the lead. He was usually a character man. (He was unforgettable in a one-scene role as the gentleman caller in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway.)