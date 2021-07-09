Video: First BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe promo clip is all about shapes
The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is getting ready to start its first deliveries. The new four-door coupe will be arriving in the driveways of customers around the world by the end of the year. To make sure the car gets a warm welcome, the guys from BMW’s marketing department put together a short promotional video, meant to entice you into at least googling the name of the car and learning more about it.www.bmwblog.com
