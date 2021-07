Despite the iPhone 12’s raging success, some analysts believe that the iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected to comprise of four models, will outsell Apple’s current flagship family. Since Apple will reportedly announce the new models during the third week of September, it will have a headstart when taking pre-orders compared to last year’s launch. The aforementioned reason, combined with others, could be sufficient as to why Apple is estimated to ship around 226 million iPhone units in 2022.