In a historic first, AXIA will be partnering with the Native Communities of the East, an organization that represents various Aboriginal communities. As explained by AXIA Founder Nick Agar, “The shift to a more equitable economic system is part of our core vision and AXIA is taking the necessary steps to connect a transformational currency with local and global communities that are not often the focus of wealth generation opportunities right from the start. Partnering with Native Communities of the East is a way to guarantee that the benefits of the AXIA Ecosystem reach historically under-represented and under-served communities in a fair and equitable way. We’re very excited to see what comes next and what we can build together.”