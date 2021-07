If we are to recover the Mediterranean diet, as well as its health and environmental benefits, we have to stop treating it as an idealized model frozen in time in the 1960s. To encourage citizens to once again follow the principles of this diet, a comprehensive approach that considers both its foods and its rituals and customs has to be adopted, according to two studies conducted by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) published in the open access scientific publication International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.