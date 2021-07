July 15, 2021 - Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) is now allowing unvaccinated guests on sailings but it is now requiring guests to pay $150 for covid-19 testing and pay for travel insurance. A state law that went into effect July 1 would fine companies $5,000 per instance if they require proof of vaccination. The decision follows the cruise line making its first sailings from the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend with only vaccinated passengers from Miami on Carnival Horizon and from Galveston, Texas, on Carnival Vista. Carnival's policies are similar to what Royal Caribbean has in place for Floridians.