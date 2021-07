For many Americans today, the reality of Jim Crow laws may seem like a long-ago history. However, there are still individuals alive today who personally experienced the era. We must look no further than Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, who had to wait 70 years before she could wear a wedding dress. When she got married, bridal shops did not permit Black women inside. The 94-year-old recently donned a wedding dress, a life-long dream of hers. Tucker called the moment incredibly special, and a Facebook post uploaded by her about her little adventure has since gone viral, Advance Local Alabama reports.