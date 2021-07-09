Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bad Batch First Look: “Devil’s Deal”

StarWars.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mission on Raxus a success, the Bad Batch continue their struggle to survive in a changing galaxy. Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Devil’s Deal,” now streaming on Disney+!. StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time. Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch. TAGS:...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bad Batch#Devil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
Related
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 11 Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Action and strategy played a big role in last week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Omega proved her worth to Hunter and the team, and that skill set should help with the Kaminoans still after help.
TV Seriesunfspinnaker.com

SW: Bad Batch ep. #10 review

We return to “Bad Batch” with an episode that takes the group into new territory, albeit with familiar elements as they undertake a mission that challenges their ideologies. The episode “Common Ground” takes us to Raxus, the former capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems (Separatists). The Empire is occupying...
TV Seriesgoodmenproject.com

Big Changes are Coming to Ryloth in ‘Devil’s Deal’

A planet has some huge changes coming in ‘Devil’s Deal’. Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the team took on another rescue mission. This wasn’t one they were looking forward to doing but they needed the credits. Hunter asked Omega to stay behind and she wasn’t thrilled about it. While the team took on this challenging mission Omega ended up doing something unexpected. As the mission came to a close the team got some wonderful news. Now changes are coming to Ryloth in ‘Devil’s Deal’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Wars: The Bad Batch “Rescue on Ryloth”

Hera Syndulla joins forces with Clone Force 99 to rescue the freedom fighters and her parents from the Empire. It looks like the Empire has gained the upper hand in last week’s episode. Luckily for us, their small victory will be short-lived. In the previous episode, the show took a break from all of the Bad Batch action to focus on Hera Syndulla, one of the characters from Star Wars Rebels, and the freedom fighters. This week once again focuses on Hera and her droid buddy Chopper and puts Clone Force 99 back into action.
TV & Videoswomenandhollywood.com

Joey King Signs First-Look Deal with Netflix

Joey King is taking the next step in her relationship with Netflix. The star of the streamer’s wildly successful “Kissing Booth” franchise has inked a first-look deal with the company. The pact will see the Emmy-nominated actress producing and developing films for Netflix via her All The King’s Horses production company. “At 21, King is one of the youngest creatives to strike a deal with a streaming network,” Deadline reports.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Devil’s Deal”

There are major spoilers here for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is unique in that it puts a focus on larger galactic events and the Bad Batch play only a tangential role (at least at this point.) Trouble brews on planet Ryloth, home to the Twi’lek people. They don’t take occupation well and rebelled against the Confederacy during the Clone Wars, fighting side-by-side with Jedi and clones. Though Cham Syndulla trusts the clones to help, the former freedom fighters don’t find much difference between the occupation of the Separatists than they do the Imperials. Gobi Glie, one of Cham Syndulla’s chief lieutenants, works to keep the resistance armed, and Admiral Rampart uses all of this as a ploy to eliminate any would be rebel movements from starting.
TV & VideosDetroit Free Press

In this week’s ‘Bad Batch,’ another fan-favorite ‘Star Wars’ character gets an origin story

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In “Devil’s Deal,” the Empire makes a play for control of Ryloth, homeworld of the Twi’leks, stoking the fires of rebellion in the process. This is an unusual episode of The Bad Batch, in that the Bad Batch doesn’t actually appear until past the 13-minute mark, underscoring Lucasfilm’s recent obsession with cameos and crossovers (what some critics have called the “Marvelization” of Star Wars since at least 2018).
Shoppingdigitalspy.com

Star Wars, Marvel and DC LEGO busts have a huge 30% off - how to buy

Star Wars, Marvel and DC merchandise collectors will never have spare space on their shelves again, thanks to a special deal over on Zavvi. There's a total of five LEGO busts available as part of their 30% off offer right now – get your hand on Venom, Darth Vader, a Scout Trooper, an Imperial Probe Droid and Batman.
Video GamesTVOvermind

The Bad Batch: “Common Ground” Recap

If anyone mentions that The Bad Batch has become kind of like a running video game they wouldn’t be too far off the mark since each mission asks more and more of the clones and with each outing, they either meet up with someone they’ve known for a while, have to avoid dangerous situations and find a way out of it, or are being forced to grow and adapt like regular human beings. It’s kind of a nice way to go about it really since it shows the evolution of the clones and allows them to keep their individuality as they navigate a universe that they don’t fully understand. While all this is happening they have with them a young clone who wishes to be independent but also part of their group, yet Hunter can’t appear to lighten up and admit that Omega has her uses, at least until the last part of the episode. Oh, before I forget, spoilers ARE coming, so if you haven’t seen the episode you might want to stop reading. The current adventure is one that might not sound that intriguing but if anyone thinks of the Clone Wars it might come into greater focus.
Entertainment961kstr.com

Magic 93.1’s Men Who Look Bad In Spandex Ep. 13

Lucky number 13! Let’s not jinx anything here! Quiet down! Max & Steve from Top 5 Comics return after a long weekend of judging people for drinking hard seltzer to bring you comics news! Lots of it too…from streaming Loki, to the Flash flick, to Captain America’s 80th anniversary, to many others. Thanks for tuning in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy