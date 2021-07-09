Cancel
Christie takes a 2-pound penalty

By Jim Sexton
bassmaster.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Christie, who is currently in 2nd place in Angler of the Year, just made a big mistake. He accidentally made a cast with six fish in his livewell. That's a clear no-no that carries a 2-pound penalty, he knows it, and called tournament director Lisa Talmadge to report the violation.

Jason Christie
#Angler Of The Year#Aoy#Basstrakk
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Christie keeps climbing

Despite making a costly mistake this morning, Jason Christie is moving up the unofficial leaderboard. The Oklahoma pro shows to have 18 pounds, 7 ounces on BassTrakk but will have two pounds deducted from his weight after a culling infraction within the first two hours of fishing on Day 2.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Jason Christie slow start

One of our top competing anglers for Angle the Year, Jason Christie is starting out slow this morning. He started on a deep bluff island throwing a small jerkbait and has now switched over to a drop shot with a small minnow bait. So far this morning he has only...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Brutal break for Christie

Jason Christie caught 18 pounds, 4 ounces on Day 1 at Lake Champlain, but it was only good enough for 28th place overall. He is chasing Seth Feider for Bassmaster Angler of the Year, which is an incredibly difficult task since Feider continues to catch them well at every stop of the season. Feider was in 10th yesterday which means he extended his lead unofficially by another 18 points after Day 1. That lead will grow today even if Feider slightly struggles because of a self-induced penalty that Christie just announced. During our B&W Trailer Hitches Live on the Line phone call with Christie, he informed the LIVE show that moments before the call that he had a culling infraction. He accidentally fished with 6 fish in his livewell, which results in a 2-pound penalty and you must immediately cull down to your 5-fish limit once it is realized. This is the last body of water that you want to have a penalty like that asterisking your tournament weight.
Animalsbassmaster.com

Mosley: Smallies or largies?

Brock Mosley grinned when I asked which he would be targeting this week. Largemouth or smallmouth?. That was a legit question I asked yesterday while doing Dock Talk with Andy Crawford. Last year, Mosley scored a 3rd place finish on the St. Lawrence River targeting largemouth. In 2017, he placed 2nd on a catch of mostly smallmouth?
Sportsbassmaster.com

Feider recovered from meltdown

Seth Feider’s attitude has gone from dark to light this morning. It started with Feider feeling jinxed when he lost four keepers in a row. The AOY leader is on top of the world now, after landing a 5 1/2-pound smallmouth bass on a Chatterbait. He’s got a 4-4 to go with it and a 5-bass limit weighing 19 pounds.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Feider finally ends frustration

Seth Feider hasn’t tried to hide how nervous he is going into this final tournament, even though he’s got a 55-point lead in Angler of the Year points over his nearest competitor. And his morning started with a heaping helping of frustration, as in four bites and four missed fish. Steve Bowman is photographing Feider this morning. He reports that Feider was visibly aggravated with the series of misses. Feider broke the slump with a 2-pounder at 7:56.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Queen’s quiet start

Rookie of the Year leader KJ Queen has had a slow start on Day 1 of the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. The 24-year-old just boated his first keeper moments ago — a small keeper that was entered as a one-pound fish on BassTrakk. Believe it or...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Queen focused on ROY title

KJ Queen won’t turn 25 years old until August 21st. He is the youngest angler on the Bassmaster Elite Series. It would seem fitting if the youngest guy on tour wins the Rookie of the Year title. Queen is leading going into this final event of the season, but Bryan New is only 24 points behind and Matt Robertson is 27 points back.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Swindle enjoys 20-pound morning

Gerald Swindle has thoroughly enjoyed himself on the St. Lawrence River this morning. He’s one of five anglers who’d topped the 20-pound mark at noon today. The 51-year-old, two-time BASS Angler of the Year has caught 12 bass. His best five weigh 20-2, and he’s in fifth place. Swindle came...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Field notes: Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The run Minnesota pro Seth Feider is putting together toward a possible Bassmaster Angler of the Year title has featured many fascinating layers. After placing fourth at last week’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Feider now has four Top 10s in eight events. Notching Top...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Cappo and Marshal run into problem

This morning, shortly after takeoff for the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, angler Quentin Cappo hit a wave while running to his spot. Cappo and his Marshal were brought back to the launch site for medical attention. Cappo was able to return to competition. The Marshal was transported to a nearby hospital for additional tests and x-rays. He has since been released and returned to Waddington.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

My favorite waters in the U.S.

As I write this, I’m heading up to New York from Tennessee for the last two tournaments of this year, and I’m excited. This is my chance to qualify for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. I have a ways to go to do that, but these two waters are my favorites in the U.S. I think this is a real opportunity. It’s a matter of thinking positive.
Ogilvie, MNspeedsport.com

Williamson Nets First USMTS Victory

OGILVIE, Minn. — Alex Williamson’s first USMTS victory was a big one, netting $10,000 after leading all 40 laps of the inaugural Mod Wars main event Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway. Many of the top drivers in the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s points battle were unable to...
Gainesville, FLbassmaster.com

Bernie building a big day

Less than two hours into this tournament, Bernie Schultz has laid the foundation for a monster day at the St. Lawrence River. The Gainesville, Fla., pro has long had a reputation for doing well on northern smallmouth waters. He’s living up to that reputation with a 5-pounder at 8:12 a.m. and topping it with a 6-pounder at 8:40. Schultz has two other keepers, including a 3-8, for a total of 15-13. He shouldn’t have a problem topping the 20-pound mark today.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Top Lures and Tactics for Summertime River Smallmouth Bass

You don't need pack a lot of tackle. Here's how to get dialed in this summer. Among bass anglers, smallmouths have a reputation for fighting with a never-say-quit pugnacity. River smallmouths, in particular, are among the hardest fighters, and once you figure out the pattern, it’s possible to catch dozens of fish in a day on many Western rivers. Whether it’s 10-inch fish on light tackle in a scenic creek or 4-pounders on big rivers, smallies provide a great change of pace from trout or lake-bound largemouths.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson Drills Fan With Ball After Errant Shot

Dustin Johnson is firmly in the mix to win The Open this weekend at Royal St. George’s, but even he can’t avoid a bad shot from time to time. After a poor drive off the tee on the fourth hole, Johnson was in the rough for his second attempt. Since he was only 173 yards away from the hole, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world thought he’d hunt for the flag.
Golfexplorebigsky.com

Golf Tips: Adjust your setup follow through to control ball flight

Next time you watch professional golf on TV pay attention to the practice swings the tour pros are making. There are some consistencies that almost all players perform while practicing their swing before their shot. First thing you would notice is they never take their eyes off of the target...
Workoutssaturdaytradition.com

Insane strength: Freshman Wisconsin RB is squatting over 600 pounds already

New Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen is already showing off why he was a 4-star prospect out of high school. Well, at least one of the reasons. On Monday morning, a video of Allen squatting 610 pounds made its way to social media, creating a buzz among Wisconsin’s fan base. That’s a pretty impressive sign of strength for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman.
TV & Videoslakeofthewoodsmn.com

Huge Walleye Caught on Larry Smith Outdoors TV

Larry Smith has a slogan, “It’s a great day to be alive.” Smith is an accomplished angler with a strong following who has an outdoor TV show called Larry Smith Outdoors. Recently, he traveled to Lake of the Woods to fish and do some filming with Lake of the Woods Tourism Executive Director, Joe Henry, and the day of fishing was memorable.

