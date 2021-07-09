Cancel
Toyota

Arey: Heavy 3s and AC/DC

By Alan McGuckin
bassmaster.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Arey caught a respectable 15-pound limit of Lake Champlain smallmouth Thursday at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, but in a vivid display of how many fish live in this huge lake, it was only good enough for 76th place. “A limit full of light 3-pounders like I caught yesterday,...

Sportsbassmaster.com

Queen’s quiet start

Rookie of the Year leader KJ Queen has had a slow start on Day 1 of the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. The 24-year-old just boated his first keeper moments ago — a small keeper that was entered as a one-pound fish on BassTrakk. Believe it or...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Overwhelmed and exhausted

Wow, this has overwhelmed me. Championship Sunday was a roll the dice day that worked out for me. And then it was off to prefish the 2021 Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. I fished all day today (Monday) and I’m headed back to the house. Once I get this column done I’ll try to get some sleep and then do it all over again. I’m exhausted. I wouldn’t have it any other way, though.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Cappo and Marshal run into problem

This morning, shortly after takeoff for the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, angler Quentin Cappo hit a wave while running to his spot. Cappo and his Marshal were brought back to the launch site for medical attention. Cappo was able to return to competition. The Marshal was transported to a nearby hospital for additional tests and x-rays. He has since been released and returned to Waddington.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Swindle enjoys 20-pound morning

Gerald Swindle has thoroughly enjoyed himself on the St. Lawrence River this morning. He’s one of five anglers who’d topped the 20-pound mark at noon today. The 51-year-old, two-time BASS Angler of the Year has caught 12 bass. His best five weigh 20-2, and he’s in fifth place. Swindle came...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Blaylock's textbook spot

The St. Lawrence River we all know and love is starting to show out. Chris Johnston has the BassTrakk lead with 23 pounds, 12 ounces. There are five anglers with 20-pound-plus weights. More are stacked up in the 19- to 16-pound range. In 17th place is Stetson Blaylock, with 16-2....
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
Musicmetalinjection

RED FANG, DOMKRAFT, HEAVY TEMPLE & More To Cover AC/DC For Upcoming Album

Magnetic Eye Records has tackled the catalogs of bands like Alice In Chains, Pink Floyd, and Jimi Hendrix with their redux series. Now they're taking on the classic AC/DC album Back In Black in full alongside a selection of 13 AC/DC classics as both Back In Black Redux and Best Of AC/DC. So that's 26 tracks in total of killer covers!
MusicNew Haven Register

Jeff LaBar, Guitarist for Hard Rock Band Cinderella, Dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, guitarist for the hard rock band Cinderella, which rose to multi-platinum status in the late 1980s, has died at age 58. No cause of death has been given. Cinderella had not recorded an album since 1994 but had continued to tour until a few years ago, at which point they irretrievably broke up, according to band members.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Field notes: Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The run Minnesota pro Seth Feider is putting together toward a possible Bassmaster Angler of the Year title has featured many fascinating layers. After placing fourth at last week’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Feider now has four Top 10s in eight events. Notching Top...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Hackney targeting ... smallmouth?

"I haven't caught a largemouth all week." That was the surprise comment made to me yesterday by Greg Hackney. "Smallmouth are the deal here on this river; the largemouth just don't reach that consistent 4-pound average you need here to make a 19- or 20-pound limit," Hackney said. Well, sort...
Rock MusicCharlotteObserver.com

For rock band Chicago, touring is a hard habit to break

“Chicago II” is a sprawling 66-minute album that contains three of the band’s hits, two of which — “Make Me Smile” and ‘Colour My World” — are wrapped in the 10-minute “Ballet for a Girl in Buchannon" suite on side two. So, on Chicago’s last visit to Pittsburgh, at The...
Musictimes-georgian.com

'For Those About to Rock' confirmed AC/DC's might

My first recollections of hearing AC/DC were from the period now considered the band’s heyday. “The Thunder from Down Under” as the Australian band was called, had achieved what few but all great rock bands do when faced with adversity. Having lost Bon Scott, their original lead singer, in early 1980, they enlisted British singer Brian Johnson from the band Geordie to fill the position. With their next release, they broke through with the mega-selling album “Back in Black”, still regarded by many as one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide, reaching number four on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts in 1980, and even in 2021, ranking number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.
Drinksiconvsicon.com

AC/DC Inspired Craft Beer Release On The Way In Late Summer 2021!

KnuckleBonz® and Calicraft Brewing Company® has announced plans to launch a new music branded beverage line with two AC/DC officially licensed beers: AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC® TNT Double IPA coming to select retail in late summer of 2021. We are excited to announce this is the first...
Apparelbassmaster.com

Gear Review: Huk Tide Point Collection

The Huk Tide Point collection of shirts are packed with features that make it an outstanding choice for any angler. Both short and long sleeve options are offered in the Tide Point collection with solid and plaid color designs available. The material used to build the Tide Point collection is a very light weight, 100% polyester textured fabric which is extremely quick drying yet still protects you from the sun with a 30-plus UPF rating. Another great feature of the material is the four-way stretch system that allows you to have a full range of motion and also makes it a comfortable fit.

