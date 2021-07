I wonder if many Elite Series anglers have thought to check out a recent kayak derby to see what it might take to win or cash a check? Well, this event may be their best chance, as the Elites head to Champlain and the Two-day Hobie Bass Open Series (B.O.S.) just concluded. The Hobie B.O.S. is one of three national kayak trails, along with the B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series and the KBF Trail Series, that have events all across the US on overlapping fisheries. However, the timing isn’t usually close enough for either side to get an accurate “sneak peak” of what’s to come…until now.