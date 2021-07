I fished bass tournaments at night for a whole lot of years before I became a pro, and I enjoyed it a lot. Now, I fish at night for pleasure, and I enjoy it a lot. August is as good a time as any to fish at night, because fishing during the daytime can be pretty tough, and because on most of our public lakes in South Carolina, there’s a lot of boat traffic. Fishing at night is a way to get out and not get frustrated by the100-degree heat and the jet skis and pleasure boaters.