Brutal break for Christie

By Ronnie Moore
bassmaster.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Christie caught 18 pounds, 4 ounces on Day 1 at Lake Champlain, but it was only good enough for 28th place overall. He is chasing Seth Feider for Bassmaster Angler of the Year, which is an incredibly difficult task since Feider continues to catch them well at every stop of the season. Feider was in 10th yesterday which means he extended his lead unofficially by another 18 points after Day 1. That lead will grow today even if Feider slightly struggles because of a self-induced penalty that Christie just announced. During our B&W Trailer Hitches Live on the Line phone call with Christie, he informed the LIVE show that moments before the call that he had a culling infraction. He accidentally fished with 6 fish in his livewell, which results in a 2-pound penalty and you must immediately cull down to your 5-fish limit once it is realized. This is the last body of water that you want to have a penalty like that asterisking your tournament weight.

