Wow, this has overwhelmed me. Championship Sunday was a roll the dice day that worked out for me. And then it was off to prefish the 2021 Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. I fished all day today (Monday) and I’m headed back to the house. Once I get this column done I’ll try to get some sleep and then do it all over again. I’m exhausted. I wouldn’t have it any other way, though.