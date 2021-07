Two people died after a car struck a median, became airborne and landed in the pool in a nearby backyard in a Chino neighborhood early Wednesday, police said. At about 2:18 a.m., police responded to a report of a solo car crash at the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and East End Avenue. A car was found in the pool of a nearby backyard with all three of the car’s occupants ejected, the Chino Police Department said.