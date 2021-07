The Sacramento Kings are looking to end a 15-year title drought and get back into playoff contention. They will be team to watch out for in the upcoming NBA trade rumors. The Kings have been a frequent mention of late, and NBA trade rumors have suggested they are one of the teams looking to trade for the Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star guard Ben Simmons. The Sixers, as reported, are only going to consider trades that would include an All-Star caliber player in exchange for Simmons. The Sacramento Kings currently have De’Aaron Fox as a player who could intrigue Daryl Morey’s front office.