Billie Eilish Releases Self-Directed Music Video for New Single 'NDA' from Forthcoming Album

By Nicholas Rice
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is sharing her latest music release. On Friday, the 19-year-old singer released her new track "NDA" — off of her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever — and its accompanying self-directed music video. The moody visual for the new song was shot in one continuous take and...

