Man stabbed multiple times in Rotterdam

A 37-year-old man is in stable condition at Ellis Hospital after Rotterdam police said he was stabbed early this morning.

Lt. Kyle Girard said police responded around 4 a.m. to calls from neighbors of 2558 Guilderland Ave. for reports of a man who had been stabbed. Girard said when police arrived the victim, who has not been named, was not there. However, he said police did locate a pool of blood in the parking lot of that address.

Girard said officers notified Ellis and Albany Medical Center that someone may be coming who was stabbed. Shortly, after that phone call Girard said Ellis notified them of a man who came into the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Girard said a car dropped the victim off.

He said police have spoken to the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

