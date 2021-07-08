Cancel
Personal Finance

Auto Loan ABS COVID-19 Loss Adjustment Reassessed After Better-Than-Expected Performance

spglobal.com
 12 days ago

The $2.8 trillion from the two recent COVID-19 related stimulus packages since December have benefited auto loan ABS performance. Not only are pools' collateral losses trending below our higher expected loss levels adopted in late-March 2020, losses for transactions rated prior to the start of the pandemic, in most cases, are coming in under our original expectations when we first rated them.

www.spglobal.com

