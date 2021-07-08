Auto Loan ABS COVID-19 Loss Adjustment Reassessed After Better-Than-Expected Performance

The credit risk team had been struggling with their existing solution from a different provider, which was not adequate for the bank’s needs. This investment bank (bank) manages a portfolio of thousands of Public Finance issuers for its wealth management clients. The bank’s credit risk team conducts an in-depth credit analysis at origination and annual review on every issuer as part of the bank’s credit risk surveillance process. Additionally, the credit risk team shares these credit analyses with the bank’s traders, fund managers, and brokers. Given the importance of these analyses to several banking departments, the bank was interested in upgrading and streamlining its processes. By working with S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), the bank achieved these goals, increasing their efficiency when evaluating the creditworthiness of municipal entities.