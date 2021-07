(Bloomberg) – One of the main factors for China to become the world’s largest economy lies in construction management. In his speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping said last week that “the nation is marching towards great rejuvenation at an unstoppable pace.” But is it so? The calculation is clear: more workers means more growth, and fewer workers means less. And here lies the nation’s first challenge. Low fertility – an inheritance of the one-child policy – means that China’s working-age population has already peaked. If fertility remains low, it is expected to decline by more than 260 million in the next three decades, representing a decline of 28%. Apparently, there are several more decades before the long-awaited rejuvenation occurs.