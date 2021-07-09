Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Heat-Related Chest Pain

***According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat events - or heat waves - are a leading cause of extreme weather-related deaths in the United States.***

The Irving Fire Department reminds everyone to be informed on what to do if you experience CHEST PAIN related to the heat.

If you, a family member or a friend experience the following symptoms after being exposed to the heat, please call 9-1-1 immediately:

  • Chest or abdominal pain
  • Inability to drink fluids
  • Fainting, nausea or vomiting
  • Temperature more than 104 F (40 C)
  • Temperature that is rising despite attempts to cool the person
  • Loss of consciousness, confusion or delirium

Remember, keep hydrated when participating in activities outdoors.

