Heat-Related Chest Pain
***According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat events - or heat waves - are a leading cause of extreme weather-related deaths in the United States.***
The Irving Fire Department reminds everyone to be informed on what to do if you experience CHEST PAIN related to the heat.
If you, a family member or a friend experience the following symptoms after being exposed to the heat, please call 9-1-1 immediately:
- Chest or abdominal pain
- Inability to drink fluids
- Fainting, nausea or vomiting
- Temperature more than 104 F (40 C)
- Temperature that is rising despite attempts to cool the person
- Loss of consciousness, confusion or delirium
Remember, keep hydrated when participating in activities outdoors.
