Heat-Related Chest Pain

***According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat events - or heat waves - are a leading cause of extreme weather-related deaths in the United States.***

The Irving Fire Department reminds everyone to be informed on what to do if you experience CHEST PAIN related to the heat.

If you, a family member or a friend experience the following symptoms after being exposed to the heat, please call 9-1-1 immediately:

Chest or abdominal pain

Inability to drink fluids

Fainting, nausea or vomiting

Temperature more than 104 F (40 C)

Temperature that is rising despite attempts to cool the person

Loss of consciousness, confusion or delirium

Remember, keep hydrated when participating in activities outdoors.