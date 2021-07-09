Plasma Cell-Free Methylomes Offer Noninvasive Tumor Monitoring Across Cancer Settings

We have previously described a form of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in non-cirrhotic liver (HCC-NC) developed by Peruvian patients. We analyzed the metallomic profile in hepatic tissues from two independent cohorts exhibiting HCC-NC. Clinical, histopathological data, and HCC and non-tumoral liver (NTL) samples of 38 Peruvian and 38 French HCC-NC patients, were studied. Twelve metals were quantified using ICP/MS: Mn, Fe, Cu, Co, Zn, As, Se, Rb, Mo, Cd, Pb, and Sn. Associations between metals and survival were assessed. Our data showed significant differences between cohorts. Mean ages were 40.6 ± 20, 67.5 ± 9 years old for Peruvians and French, respectively. Fifty percent of the Peruvian patients were positive for the HBsAg, versus 3% in French patients. Mn, Cu, Zn, As, Se, Rb, Mo, Cd, Sn metal concentrations were higher in NTL of Peruvians. Importantly, metal concentrations were lower in HCC areas compared to NTL tissues in both cohorts, except for Cu for which mean concentration was higher in HCC (p < 0.05). Se concentration in HCC was associated with extended survival only in Peruvians. Our data, obtained in Peruvian and French HCC-NC cohorts, highlights similarity in the metallomic profile of HCC compared to NTL during the hepatic tumorigenesis in these specific groups of patients.
