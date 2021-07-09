The Good, the Bad, or the Ugly: Which Type of Digital Marketing Company is Pitching You?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. A decade ago, most businesses didn’t realize the importance of digital marketing, and the lack of knowledge made it nearly impossible for digital marketing companies to sell their services to small businesses. Now, the education of consumers has led digital marketing to take on a much more significant role. While traditional marketing tactics still deliver in some circumstances, they’re being used increasingly to supplement digital products. But how can you tell if you’re being pitched by the best or worst digital marketing companies out there?