4522 Piedmont Trace Drive

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 2 Story Townhome In Piedmont Trace - This adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is a must-see! Bright, eat-in kitchen features a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Plenty of storage space. Fenced-in patio area, paved drive, attached one car garage. Central air with gas heat and gas hot water heater. Washer and dryer connections for your convenience. This beautiful home is waiting for you! Call today before it's gone! Sorry, no pets.

2148 Golf Course Drive

WOW! Looking for a home with an open floor plan, in top condition and a fabulous/convenient location??? Then this is YOUR home! Located on a quiet cul de sac this all brick townhouse features: Formal Dining Room overlooking the Spacious Living Room (perfect for entertaining) *** Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter and Stainless Steel Appliances *** Hardwood Floors on the Main and Upper Levels *** Lovely Rear Patio is off the Living Room on this level *** Upstairs has an Expansive Primary Bedroom with a Full Bath, plus two other Bedrooms and a Full Hall Bath *** The Finished Basement has a Rec Room and a Large Storage area *** Laundry is located on the basement level **** Recent Updates Include: All New Windows 2018; New Rear Sliding Glass Door 2017; New Electrical Sub Panel 2021; Gutters/Fascia/Soffit & Gutter Guards were replaced 2017; Dryer 2020; Refrigerator 2021; Front Patio & Exterior Landscaping 2018/2020; and Freshly Painted throughout 2021Let's Talk Location!! Less than 1 mile to the Wiehle Metro Station! Also less than 1 mile to the Future Wegmans/Reston Metro Station! Plus, easy access to Dulles Toll Road. In addition, you are walking distance to the pool, two playgrounds, and tennis/basketball courts. Wanting to go for a walk??? Right outside your back door is a walking trail that connects to all the other fabulous trails throughout Reston.Truly a rare find so make sure this one is on your list today!!!
Waukesha, WIMATC Times

1106 Ridge Creek Cir

Newer Construction 1 BR Townhouse with Private Entrance, 2 Car Garage. Located within 2 miles of the largest concentration of shopping in Wisconsin. Walk to Woodman’s, Planet Fitness, Starbucks and downtown Waukesha. On property is a walking path along Woodland Creek. 2 story townhouses with privacy. NO common walls, no...
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

3345 West Highland Boulevard

Large One Bedroom on Highland! - This one bedroom apartment is conveniently located near downtown. Spacious living room with newer carpet. Bathroom features ceramic tile tub surround and tile floor. Tons of storage with large bedroom closet and front hall closet and linen closet. Freshly painted and blinds included!. This...
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

816 N Park St

SPACIOUS- 4/2 bath, privacy fenced with a beautiful magnolia tree in back yard. The front yard has tons of shade and the trees are mature enough to put a swing in! It has an above ground pool with salt water pump and plenty of outside storage in the garage and workshop! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & counter space. Kitchen area has a large pantry and separate storage closet for your cleaning supplies. The windows open in- so you can wash both sides of them from the comfort of inside! All the bedrooms are large enough to fit bed, dresser, chest, & nightstands without them being crowded! This house offers STORAGE GALORE. Multiple closets throughout. Giant entry way and wide front porch really help make the house feel grand. The living room has a giant bay window overlooking the street and a gas fireplace. Adding to the charm of this house is the built in bookcase in the master hallway as well as the crown molding and bay windows on both the front and rear of the house. All the rooms have multiple windows which allow so much natural light, there is hardly a need to use the lights. Most of the windows have faux wide wooden blinds too! The master bath has a huge closet and built in drawers for even more storage. The washer and dryer are located in the master bathroom too so your guests never have to see your laundry room! NEWLY INSTALLED walk in tub with air jets so mold should never be a problem! This house is a great mix of old and new. Lots of wood work, custom doors, lots of built ins, & crown moldings.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

5583 Hwy 59 S

This 4/3 with approx. 2600 sq. ft. sits on 10.8 acres has 2 large living areas, a roomy kitchen dining area, utility room and a covered front porch. This property is an estate and comes as is, there are several storage buildings. The home has several mini splits for heating and cooling, a water well and trails to the back of the property. The buildings and trails have some tools, some junk and other items scattered on the property. The prior owner was a bee keeper, old bee hives, 55 gallon drums were used for that purpose. This property has a great location and with some clean up and updating could be a very nice homeplace! Call today to see if your up to the task!
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1229 Quaker Hill Drive

Wonderful home in the fantastic location of Quaker Hill!*Beautiful end-unit townhouse in the Quaker Hill HOA, complete with community outdoor swimming pool, duck pond, and association path to Alexandria Commons shopping center complete with dining, groceries, coffee, more!*Quick drive to dining, entertainment, and retail of Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, Shirlington, Kingstowne, more!*Convenient to King Street metro, Rte 7/King treet, bus, I-395, and DCA*Charmingly landscaped front yard and fully fenced backyard with both covered patio and large deck is awesome for peace and quiet, entertaining, or grilling*Great layout with powder room on main level together with EZ flow from living room to dining room to kitchen -- which offers plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances, lots of granite counters, and refrigerator with two ice makers!*Wood burning fireplace separates LR and DR*Primary bedroom easily fits king bed; current owners taking advantage of vaulted ceiling with a four-poster bed; ensuite primary bath has true double sink vanity with stone countertop and separate tub and shower*Finished lower level offers good-sized bedroom, full bath, rec room with French door to patio, laundry, and storage*So much to love here in a well-kept, desirable community where purchase options aren't that common*Home being sold "as-is"*Sellers have loved living here!
MATC Times

4000 S Lake Drive

The Mariner Apartments - Dock - This new & exciting residential development is located in St. Francis, Wisconsin and only minutes from Downtown Milwaukee. Our pet-friendly community sits along the shore of Lake Michigan and the South Shore Line of the Oak Leaf Trail. The Mariner features 221 well-appointed apartment homes, a lounge & outdoor pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse with full gourmet kitchen, and a fitness center.
reecenichols.com

2410 Valley Drive

2007 built multi level home in west side of Junction City. Great location, easy access to I-70, close to Ft. Riley, and Milford lake. This 3 bd, 2.5 ba home with big fenced in yard is perfect for any family. The upper floor has all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms(one in master bedroom), main floor has living room, kitchen and dining area, lower floor has family room with fireplace, half bath, and walk out door to big back yard. Basement can be your storage or gym/play room whatever suits for your family. For more information or private viewing, contact Kim Portillo at 785-209-8246.
mbconfidential.com

3207 Crest Drive

Listing Provided Courtesy of: Matthew Silva (01380645) of Keller Williams Coastal Prop. Epic Ocean views! This gorgeous 3 bed in Manhattan Beach's coveted sand section is modern, stylish and move in ready. Just a stone's throw to the sand this home has spectacular and unobstructed ocean views that will take your breath away. The top level features a wall of windows with 180 degree views of the pacific, an open living space with wood floors. Step to the bar, rinse your glass, make a cocktail and step onto the private balcony where you can sit and relax, watching the waves for hours. The 3rd level features a large open concept kitchen with wood floors and tall ceilings, large dining area, large office / 3rd bedroom, another private balcony and large bath with steam shower and bench. The 2nd floor features a huge master bedroom, remodeled bathroom with jet tub and large walk in closet. A sizable second bedroom that also has an ensuite bathroom and convenient laundry room. At the bottom floor you have your main coat room entrance and a large two car garage with extra workshop. Open the garage door and step onto Highland and your in the middle of all the action. Just a few steps the beach, shopping and trendy restaurants. This home will make you feel like your in an resort seaside village and completely forget your in Los Angeles and a few minutes drive to the freeways and LAX.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5141 Pecan Drive

Super well located two level townhome. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, commuter routes and much more. Large bedrooms, spacious kitchen dining combo. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, lots of new paint, 1 year old appliances, new roof in 2015, new water heater in 2016, newer tile in bathroom, newer faucets in kitchen and bath, newer sod in backyard. Fenced backyard. Come see this one today.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8121 Wooded Glen Court

Serene End of Group Townhome with Garage! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious living and dining area with wood burning fireplace and half bath on the main level. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets and sliding glass door to cozy freshly painted deck!** Natural light to living room from front windows and large side windows. NEW UPDATES - Wood plank laminate flooring in Living Room, Dining and Kitchen. 6.2020 * GE Electric Stove 5.2021 * Freshly Painted and Carpeted in Basement and Bedrooms. 6.2020 * New french drain 6.2020 * New Roof 11.2019 * Champion Windows - 8 in front, 2 in rear of home, 2011-2014. Close proximity to commuter Routes 100 and 95, shopping and entertainment. This one will not last long. Call Showing Time for Appointment. All Offers being presented to Owner-POA.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12117 Gatewater Drive

Professional photos will be posted on Friday! Fabulous brick, end-unit townhome in Fallsberry! This 1 car garage townhome lives like a single family home with a large floorplan and generously sized backyard. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and a possible 4th bedroom in the lower level with a full bath. (The lower level bedroom has a closet, but no egress window). The second bedroom on the upper level has French doors that adjoin the owner's bedroom making a convenient office or nursery!! The owner's bedroom also boasts a vaulted ceiling and skylights! The huge bay window in the dining room and the vaulted ceiling in the family room allow for tons of natural light. Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, brand new paint, renovated kitchen and baths, and the list goes on!! Spacious lower level laundry room has been beautifully finished and has great storage space! This is a must see! Beverly Farms, Hoover and Churchill schools!
Real Estateatproperties.com

9131 Parkway Drive

This UPDATED Highland tri-level is THE ONE you've been waiting for! Set in a GREAT LOCATION on a quiet street in the sought-after MEADOWS subdivision, this home has been WELL CARED FOR. WARM and WELCOMING main level features HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN has been updated with QUARTZ countertops, tile BACKSPLASH, LARGE center ISLAND, and abundant cabinets with CROWN MOLDING. Ocean-themed SUNROOM has NEWER WINDOWS with screens and a ceiling fan for nearly YEAR-ROUND ENJOYMENT. Three SPACIOUS bedrooms and UPDATED full bath upstairs with HUGE VANITY, double sinks, and CERAMIC TILE shower/tub. Lower level has LARGE FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE, UPDATED bath with shower, and laundry/utility room connected to the ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. Location on the curve of the street provides a LARGE LOT with lush green front and side yards and backyard with wrought-iron fence. ROOF, FURNACE, AC and WATER HEATER ALL NEW in the last 10 years. Close to EVERYTHING - MAKE IT YOURS TODAY!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1444 Battery Avenue

Large 3 bed, 3.5 bath Federal Hill townhouse with finished basement, parking pad and two rooftop decks. Recent renovations include New floors, new paint inside & out, New A/C in 2020, Finished Basement in 2019, New Master bath in 2019 new master bath. Rear parking pad. Rooftop deck. Listing courtesy...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6203 Frederick Road

This Charming home has been completely upgraded throughout. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, New Appliances, New Gas Furnace and Central A/C. Kitchen w/breakfast bar and gas stove, living room, porch, balcony out of master bedroom 1-car det garage & MORE! Will not last long! Renters but non in a lease. Phenomenal income potential. Last year rental income over $36000. Perfect for starter home or investment property. Electronic codes for front door and bedrooms. Call for codes. Property is being sold As-IS including all furniture and appliances. Home warranty provided by seller. Close to downtown Baltimore, Catonsville / Frederick Road. Short drive to Maiden Choice lane shopping center, UMBC, St. Agnes Hospital, Walmart, Sams's Club, Lowes, Home Depot and all restaurants on Route 40.Showing days only Saturday and Sunday between 12noon and 6pm. Property is occupied.
Overland Park, KSreecenichols.com

9221 Kessler Lane

Home Sweet Home! This well-maintained ranch is located in the heart of Overland Park with a large, fenced backyard and beautiful curb appeal. You'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main level with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms - in fact, the full bath has heated tile. All windows have blinds and some curtains will stay to bring some extra life in the master bedroom and dining room. This three bedroom charmer has a welcoming living room/dining room combo for entertaining and a gorgeous Trex deck with a wood pergola over one side. The kitchen has many cabinets and a pantry and all stainless steel appliances come with the house. Just wait until you see the basement! The entry from the garage leads downstairs with laminate wood flooring to a large recreation room, laundry/half-bath, and unfinished storage/utility room. You'll find a great hang out area with bar, mounted TV - that stays!, and a wall full of built-ins that gives a real home theater feel. This clean and inviting home is priced just right and won't last long... come see it today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12108 Shawnee Lane

Great Opportunity to Own a Handsome Cape Cod, Which is Privately Located at the End of the Street * 1/2 - Level Acre * Adjacent to Doves Landing Park * Two Main Level Bedrooms *Full-Sized Kitchen * Separate Dining Room * Living Room with Gas Fireplace * Large deck and Fenced yard * Private Lot at End of Road * Windows, Well pump, Alternative Septic and Gas Line Updated * Priced to Sell! * Condition is a bit Rough, but Extremely Manageable * Historic Manassas, Great Shopping, and Cool Eateries Are All Just Minutes Away *
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

815 Lexington

Immaculate 5 bedroom, two and a half bath luxuriously traditional custom home on three beautifully manicured lots in Bridgepark Subdivision. The elegant brick front porch welcomes you into the foyer opening to the formal living and dining rooms. Time spent in the kitchen and breakfast areas is highlighted by the serene views from copious windows! The warm, cozy den has a wood burning stove and built-ins with a soothing view of the outdoor fountain. The split concept features three bedrooms and one full bath on the south end and the master bedroom suite with palatial bath as well as the bonus 5th bedroom/office/sewing room on the north. The multi-level back deck will begin your tour on the brick walkway to enjoy your own oasis complete with privately owned pond and water well for watering lawn.
News Argus

4284 Plantation Ridge Lane

Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage. Large Brick Townhouse with Vaulted Ceilings and a Fire Place with Gas logs. Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer. Two Bedrooms plus a Beautiful...
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

174 Summerfield

INCOME POTENTIAL - WORKSHOP- 1 ACRE - LOCATION !! This custom home on 1 acre is country living but only 3-4 minutes from Longview's Target, Lowe's etc., & has INCOME potential with a full attached apartment below the 2- story house, also great for a true mother-in-law suite, or a home business. The garage and apartment are on the same level! This 4 BR home with approx. 3530 sq. ft. has tons of storage space & spacious rooms. Laundry has sink, kitchen has walk-in pantry, den has a gas FP w/ heatilator, updated engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor, updated paint. Enjoy the wonderful sunroom that walks out to a large composite deck/balcony constructed in 2020. Master BR is down, 3 BR upstairs+ walk-in attic. The apartment has approx. 1643 sq.ft., is a 2 BR, 1 BA w/ full kitchen, living area & W/D hookups. Outside is a 2 car carport + a 700 sq. ft. workshop with 2 8' garage doors + walk in door. Has 220 elec. & fully insulated. Main house has 9' ceilings on the main floor. All of this, & room for a garden, pool, and pets! Seldom will you find a property w/ this combination so close to shopping and medical. Make this one yours!!

