4522 Piedmont Trace Drive

SPACIOUS- 4/2 bath, privacy fenced with a beautiful magnolia tree in back yard. The front yard has tons of shade and the trees are mature enough to put a swing in! It has an above ground pool with salt water pump and plenty of outside storage in the garage and workshop! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & counter space. Kitchen area has a large pantry and separate storage closet for your cleaning supplies. The windows open in- so you can wash both sides of them from the comfort of inside! All the bedrooms are large enough to fit bed, dresser, chest, & nightstands without them being crowded! This house offers STORAGE GALORE. Multiple closets throughout. Giant entry way and wide front porch really help make the house feel grand. The living room has a giant bay window overlooking the street and a gas fireplace. Adding to the charm of this house is the built in bookcase in the master hallway as well as the crown molding and bay windows on both the front and rear of the house. All the rooms have multiple windows which allow so much natural light, there is hardly a need to use the lights. Most of the windows have faux wide wooden blinds too! The master bath has a huge closet and built in drawers for even more storage. The washer and dryer are located in the master bathroom too so your guests never have to see your laundry room! NEWLY INSTALLED walk in tub with air jets so mold should never be a problem! This house is a great mix of old and new. Lots of wood work, custom doors, lots of built ins, & crown moldings.