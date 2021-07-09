4522 Piedmont Trace Drive

Wonderful home in the fantastic location of Quaker Hill!*Beautiful end-unit townhouse in the Quaker Hill HOA, complete with community outdoor swimming pool, duck pond, and association path to Alexandria Commons shopping center complete with dining, groceries, coffee, more!*Quick drive to dining, entertainment, and retail of Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, Shirlington, Kingstowne, more!*Convenient to King Street metro, Rte 7/King treet, bus, I-395, and DCA*Charmingly landscaped front yard and fully fenced backyard with both covered patio and large deck is awesome for peace and quiet, entertaining, or grilling*Great layout with powder room on main level together with EZ flow from living room to dining room to kitchen -- which offers plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances, lots of granite counters, and refrigerator with two ice makers!*Wood burning fireplace separates LR and DR*Primary bedroom easily fits king bed; current owners taking advantage of vaulted ceiling with a four-poster bed; ensuite primary bath has true double sink vanity with stone countertop and separate tub and shower*Finished lower level offers good-sized bedroom, full bath, rec room with French door to patio, laundry, and storage*So much to love here in a well-kept, desirable community where purchase options aren't that common*Home being sold "as-is"*Sellers have loved living here!
Comments / 0