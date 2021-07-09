Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

‘Open for everyone’

By Jul 9, 2021
Plainsman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON — South Dakota Democratic National Committeeman Dennis Olson was the featured speaker at Thursday’s District 22 Democratic Forum at noon at the Scoreboard. Olson discussed his personal background in politics, dating back to working with the George McGovern campaign. He spoke of family discussions in a family with split political beliefs and talking to members of similar political beliefs and differing beliefs in his own family and how that molded his own political pursuits.

plainsman.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
State
South Dakota State
Huron, SD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgovern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#The Democratic Party#The Democrat Party#The National Party#Republican#The Next Democratic Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 2

Community Policy