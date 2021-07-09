‘Open for everyone’
HURON — South Dakota Democratic National Committeeman Dennis Olson was the featured speaker at Thursday’s District 22 Democratic Forum at noon at the Scoreboard. Olson discussed his personal background in politics, dating back to working with the George McGovern campaign. He spoke of family discussions in a family with split political beliefs and talking to members of similar political beliefs and differing beliefs in his own family and how that molded his own political pursuits.plainsman.com
