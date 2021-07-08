VW ID Buzz spy shots reveal production body hidden by clever camo

Rather than relying on mundane crossovers to win back America, VW is leaning into what the country loves. Volkswagen hasn't had the most loveable reputation lately. Although it's not the only brand that got caught out in the Dieselgate emissions scandal, its name was the first and one of the most high-profile, in terms of the sentencing of senior executives. Then there was the whole weird business a few months ago where it decided to re-up its credentials by, err, lying in a weird April Fool's joke that seemed to get out of control.