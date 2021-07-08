Cancel
Cars

VW ID Buzz spy shots reveal production body hidden by clever camo

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s set to debut sometime next year. Five years will separate the VW ID Buzz concept from the production version that’s set to debut next year. Our spy photographers have been caught the VW MPV out testing on several occasions, but only recently has VW begun testing the new model with its production body. Even then, the automaker continues to conceal the finer styling details under some clever camouflage. A new batch of spy shots reveals VW isn’t ready to reveal any of it yet.

