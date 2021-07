I love sports movies. I have probably seen them all, and the ones that really stick out in my mind, are based on true events. Easily one of my top five favorites is a movie called Hoosiers starring Gene Hackman. Wikipedia says This film came out in 1986 - It tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that enters the state championship. It is loosely based on the story of the Milan High School team that participated in the 1954 state championship.