3055 Heather View Ct
Move in Special! $350 off First Months' Rent! 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in Winston-Salem! - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Starling Meadows neighborhood! The open living area features an eat at bar, breakfast nook/dining area that leads out to the back deck, perfect for entertainment! The basement is unfinished but houses the w/d connections and lots of potential! Nice laminate wood downstairs with carpet upstairs. Main bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The fenced-in area outside with a paved driveway. Convenient to local shopping centers!www.thenewsargus.com
Comments / 0