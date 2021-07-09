Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3055 Heather View Ct

News Argus
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove in Special! $350 off First Months' Rent! 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in Winston-Salem! - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Starling Meadows neighborhood! The open living area features an eat at bar, breakfast nook/dining area that leads out to the back deck, perfect for entertainment! The basement is unfinished but houses the w/d connections and lots of potential! Nice laminate wood downstairs with carpet upstairs. Main bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The fenced-in area outside with a paved driveway. Convenient to local shopping centers!

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Deposit#Shopping Centers#Ba Home#Lease Administration#Real Property Management#Real Estate Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

800 Buffington Ct

800 Buffington Ct. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has a great location near shopping and dining, with easy access to I-40. The unique design features a vaulted living room with tile fireplace, hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, a loft with wet bar for entertaining, primary bedroom with private bath, and an enclosed area with indoor hot tub, accessed through sliding glass doors. Outside you'll enjoy the sundeck, covered front porch, and a one car garage!
House RentNews Argus

614 HAWTHORNE ROAD

614 S. Hawthorne Rd-4BR/2BA-Ardmore HOUSE!!! - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living & Dining Rooms, Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Hardwood & Vinyl Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Wet Basement, Front Porch, Upstairs Deck & Backyard Deck, Fenced Backyard, Off Street Parking & Church Parking Lot Pass. $950.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit...
House RentNews Argus

1840-1842 Elizabeth Avenue

1842 Elizabeth Avenue - Two or three bedroom unit and one bath with gas heat/water heater, central air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections in the unfinished basement, and water is included in rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

118 S Forestview Ct

An amazing home in Rainbow Lakes ADD. This 1 1/2 story home is a must see. Main floor master room. Wonderful view of the lake from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom enjoy the quiet back deck. Main floor laundry. 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on upper floor with a loft area. Basement has a family room and bath room. Master bedroom and double vanity, large walk in closet, separate bath and shower and doors to the deck. 2 car garage also has a single rear door.
House RentNews Argus

5908 Hollow Wood Ct.

Pretty 3 Bedroom Townhouse in the Clemmons/West Winston area - Pretty 2 story townhouse with the master suite on the main level and 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs plus a loft area.....open floorplan with the living room, kitchen, and eating area open to each other.....enclosed patio area. Washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. Great location off of Styers Ferry Rd. No smoking or pets.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1209 Redbud Ct

Picture perfect home in small town community close to Wichita and Newton. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is nestled in a friendly cul-de-sac, featuring luxury vinyl wood flooring and new carpet on the main floor! It has fresh paint and brand new HVAC and water heater. It is a universal design with wider doors. The basement features a wet bar, with the backyard has a 8X16 shed! A very nice garage work bench also stays! Schedule your showing today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

956 W Goff Ct

Home Sweet Home......and oh how SWEET it is!!! Nestled on a large cul de sac lot this home greets you with a large covered deck, perfect for relaxing and enjoying every season. Once inside you will love the cozy living room featuring a floor to ceiling brick fireplace area with gorgeous wood built ins on both sides. The Dining and Kitchen area are perfectly situated off the living room. Kitchen is updated and all top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Right off the kitchen is the laundry area and a great pantry/storage space for all those EXTRAS. Down the hall is the Master Bedroom with 2 closets and a Master bathroom with a new eye-catching barn door. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main level..........BUT wait a huge upgrade is the Newer Pella Windows and sliding door with built in blinds......amazing and energy efficient. PLUS you will notice 2 mini-splits on the main level, this is for energy efficiency and an extra boost when needed. Downstairs you will walk into a HUGE family room with a media area and still plenty of room for a game table/bar area. The 4th Bedroom is oversized and has an attached "Bonus room" so many options to customize this space to make it your own. A 3rd full bathroom is also in the basement and a great storage/mechanical room. Peace of mind when checking out the mechanical room, Sump pump with battery back up, Brand New Water Heater, Humidifier, and HVAC service/maintained every 6 months. Now Heading outside you will find so many opportunities to enjoy this backyard space. Newly painted 15X12 Deck plus a HUGE 29X16 Patio with shaded area and lots of space to create you outside Oasis. PLUS a 14X12 Shed that is perfectly maintained and ready for all the lawn equipment or a great "She/He Shed"!!!!! This home has been well maintained and LOVED you will feel the peace and tranquility when you walk in the front door. Make this house your HOME Today!!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Turkey Run Ct

Buildable lot in an ideal location for your new home. Wooded area in a community with access to beaches, lake, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, picnic area with playground, and marina. Listing courtesy of Exit Mid-Rivers Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
House RentNews Argus

1502 Aspen Way

Aspen Park II Across from WFU! - Upper level corner condo with cathedral ceiling! Great room has fireplace and opens to a large private deck! Two bedrooms, two baths. Master bath is large with two vanities and separate toilet/tub area. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer provided, but not maintained. Security system available. Outside storage at deck. Rent includes water/sewer/stormwater. Tenant pays electricity. Community has a great pool!
House RentNews Argus

652 Balfour Road - 652b

Condo in Peacehaven/Country Club Area - Upper condo in desired Mayfair Development. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout main living area, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Unit has wonderful sunroom, rear deck and front patio. Kitchen has mosaic tile on backsplash and microwave remains. Washer and dryer are remaining in unit, but maintained by tenant.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

811 Bayberry Ct

You won't want to miss this beautiful home in Fontenelle. Enjoy sitting out on the top or bottom deck overlooking wildlife or maybe enjoy sitting in the peaceful and relaxing front courtyard. Many updates have already been done for you so all you have to do is move in and enjoy. A must see home!
Stratford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Hillcrest Ct

Very private lot located in Stratford Harbour, a waterfront community with access to the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, lake, beaches, picnic area, playground, and marina. Listing courtesy of Exit Mid-Rivers Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
Massachusetts Statecountry1025.com

This Massachusetts Bar Is Raising the Drinking Age To 25 At It’s Establishment

After being slammed by an uptick of underage drinkers one Massachusetts bar is raising it’s minimum drinking age to 25. The bar is The Gazebo on Nantucket. Owner Luke Tedeschi says he was turning over many fake IDs to police – as many as 25 a day! So he’s combating the high number of underage drinkers trying to fake their way in by raising the minimum serving age of alcohol. He says he’d rather lose business than jeopardize everything he has.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1212 E Oakwood Ct

Located in the best neighborhood of Derby, this home has great potential. Mature trees provide lots of shade on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fourth bedroom on lower level is huge and would make a great office or workout room. There is a Great Dane sized dog run in back yard. Please include following in miscellaneous paragraph in offer: Property being sold in AS IS condition. No repairs, treatments nor remediation of any kind will be made by Seller. Remaining appliances and fireplace are in unknown condition and transfer without warranty. Property is owned by listing agent, a licensed real estate broker in Kansas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy