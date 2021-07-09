3055 Heather View Ct

Home Sweet Home......and oh how SWEET it is!!! Nestled on a large cul de sac lot this home greets you with a large covered deck, perfect for relaxing and enjoying every season. Once inside you will love the cozy living room featuring a floor to ceiling brick fireplace area with gorgeous wood built ins on both sides. The Dining and Kitchen area are perfectly situated off the living room. Kitchen is updated and all top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Right off the kitchen is the laundry area and a great pantry/storage space for all those EXTRAS. Down the hall is the Master Bedroom with 2 closets and a Master bathroom with a new eye-catching barn door. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main level..........BUT wait a huge upgrade is the Newer Pella Windows and sliding door with built in blinds......amazing and energy efficient. PLUS you will notice 2 mini-splits on the main level, this is for energy efficiency and an extra boost when needed. Downstairs you will walk into a HUGE family room with a media area and still plenty of room for a game table/bar area. The 4th Bedroom is oversized and has an attached "Bonus room" so many options to customize this space to make it your own. A 3rd full bathroom is also in the basement and a great storage/mechanical room. Peace of mind when checking out the mechanical room, Sump pump with battery back up, Brand New Water Heater, Humidifier, and HVAC service/maintained every 6 months. Now Heading outside you will find so many opportunities to enjoy this backyard space. Newly painted 15X12 Deck plus a HUGE 29X16 Patio with shaded area and lots of space to create you outside Oasis. PLUS a 14X12 Shed that is perfectly maintained and ready for all the lawn equipment or a great "She/He Shed"!!!!! This home has been well maintained and LOVED you will feel the peace and tranquility when you walk in the front door. Make this house your HOME Today!!!!