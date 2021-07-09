Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Pressure Sensor Market Share, Size, Trends Analysis & Industry Forecast Growth Report, 2021-2028

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

The GMI Research forecasts that the Pressure Sensor Market is witnessing an upsurge in demand over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the robust demand in the automotive industry and the applications of artificial intelligence. Introduction of the Pressure Sensor Market:. A pressure sensor is a device sensing...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure Sensor#Market Trends#Schneider Electric#Market Research#The Gmi Research#Siemens Ag#Abb Ltd#Infineon Technologies Ag#Tpms#Iea#Lamea#Gmi Research Gmi Research#Healthcare#Silicon India Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market 2021 Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player  Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SONY, ATL, Tesla, Sanyo, Lishen, Coslight, BYD, Maxell, BAK, NEC, and GS Yuasa.

Latest released the research study on Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lithium-ion Battery Materials.
CancerLas Vegas Herald

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Growth To Reach USD 24.73 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the medical equipment maintenance market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach $45.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.4%. In this market, preventive maintenance is the largest segment by service, whereas imaging equipment is largest by device. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high adoption of advanced technology, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical device market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Bill Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Jopari Solutions, Monitise, ACI Worldwide

The latest independent research document on Global E-Bill examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The E-Bill study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of E-Bill market report advocates analysis of Jopari Solutions, Monitise Group, ACI Worldwide, Discover Financial Services, Jack Henry & Associates, Enterprise Billing Software, Bottomline Technologies, Communications Data Group, CSG Systems International, Unity FI Solutions & Alacriti.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Bacteriological Testing Market Growing at 7.6% CAGR to Hit USD 21.59 Billion by 2028 Says Reports And Data

Global increase of foodborne diseases, implementation of strict food regulations by the government, shift from culture based tests to rapid tests, increasing contamination of water reservoirs due to urbanization, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Bacteriological testing market during forecast period. Bacteriological Testing Market Size – USD 11.99...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Multilayer Coupled Inductor Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth, Sales and Forecast till 2031

The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles, as well as the increasing in demand for consumer electronics that require a significant number of inductors which result in the increase in the demand for the multilayer coupled inductors in the projected period.Recent improvements in the wireless technologies have expanded the use of electronic components in a variety of commercial and consumer applications.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Call Tracking Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex

Global Call Tracking Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Call Tracking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Invoca, CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex, M&M Helton Enterprises, Dial 800, VoiceOps, Telstra, AddSource, WhatConverts, Callback Tracker, Convirza, CallTrackingMetrics & Vontio.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Neuroendoscopy Market To Reach USD 278.2 Million By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The rise in the incidence rate of neurological disorders, increasing acceptance of neuro endoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery have resulted in boosting the Neuroendoscopy market. Neuroendoscopy Market Size – USD 180.6 Million in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Trends – The elevating demand for Neuroendoscopy in developing countries.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.
Skin CareLas Vegas Herald

Men's Beauty Market Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Beiersdorf, P&G, Coty

The Latest Released Men's Beauty market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Men's Beauty market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Men's Beauty market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Johnson&Johnson, ITC, Energizer Holdings Inc., Coty Inc., L'Oréal Group, Edge well Personal Care Co., Procter and Gamble & Beiersdorf AG.

Comments / 0

Community Policy