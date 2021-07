Samsung discovered the hard way last year that a $999 entry-level Galaxy S20 wasn’t going to be a best-seller. The phone was significantly more expensive than all its direct rivals, especially the iPhone 11 that was dominating sales at the time. Samsung promised to fix things and largely did it with a more affordable Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 that followed was $200 cheaper from the get-go, and the phone is already getting some great discounts. It’s almost as if the 2021 Fan Edition version wouldn’t even matter that much this year. But a brand new Galaxy S21 FE...