Madonna Compares Britney Spears’ Conservatorship to ‘Slavery’ in Passionate Post: Give Her ‘Her Life Back’

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop icons unite! Madonna shared a powerful message about freeing Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship — and she didn’t hold back. “Give this woman her life back!” the 62-year-old “Hung Up” artist wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, July 8. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

