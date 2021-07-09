Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Half of Americans say using cash saves them money

By joeym
WTAX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to a healthy budget may be as simple as carrying cash. A new survey polled 1,500 Americans to analyze their payment preferences and found 51% said using cash helps them budget their money, with Gen Z being the most likely to agree. In fact, Gen Z were the most likely to prefer using cash over other payment methods at 52%. Using cash as a budgeting tool seems to be working well, as 61% said they keep a strict budget to know how much they spend – with boomers leading the pack at 65%. The survey found 77% of respondents agreed there’s nothing worse than finding out they need cash when they have empty pockets. The results showed Americans keep an average of $52 on their person and three-quarters of respondents keep an emergency cash stash – averaging around $89. One in five respondents even said their emergency stash is upward of $200.

wtax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Budgeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
LotteryLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Earn 'hourly pay' through various ways of saving

Although there is a minimum wage, there are a lot of situations where we expend effort at an hourly rate that runs far below legal thresholds. From buying lottery tickets to entering sweepstakes, the time involved dwarfs any actual payoffs. During March Madness one year, I filled out a bracket...
BusinessDaily Herald

Money Matters: Three graphs to add to your budget

A 2021 survey by debt.com found that 80 percent of Americans have a budget. That’s an impressive increase from 2019 when only 68 percent of survey respondents reported the same. It sounds obvious, but it’s worth noting that following a budget makes your money go further. Venmo, credit cards and...
Personal FinanceDaily Illini

Save money at college using these tips

Saving money in college is a huge struggle with all the expenses that seem to pile up all of a sudden. It’s important to have various ways to manage your funds while navigating college life in order to prevent yourself from emptying your wallet. Here are a few ways you can try saving some cash here and there as you try to figure out your financial balance.
Businessmarketplace.org

Child tax credit payments are coming. How will Americans use them?

Inflation can start from perceptions — that's why the Fed surveys consumers. If people think prices will rise, they will modify their behavior. That could, in turn, lead to price hikes. The child tax credit is a first shot at stability for some families. by Caroline Champlin. Jul 13, 2021.
Personal FinanceLifehacker

Use the 1% Spending Rule to Save Money

As a way to help curb impulsive spending, many people have a “24-hour wait” rule on big purchases, but one problem is that it can be impractical, as “big purchases” is ill-defined. That’s where the 1% rule of spending helps: You still wait a day, but only for purchases that are over 1% of your salary. Here’s how it works, and why it might save you money.
Personal FinanceEast Bay Times

Jill On Money: How to spend in the second half of 2021

As we enter a post-COVID time, you likely have your mind set on connecting with friends and family and having FUN. Although I have worn the moniker of Debbie Downer at times, I promise to incorporate your need to unleash the pent-up spending that has built up over the past 16 months. Like the intermission of a show, you don’t want to overdo it,
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

20% of Americans Make This Investment Mistake

It's a good idea to review your investment portfolio on occasion. Checking in too often could backfire on you. It's best to take a long-term approach to investing and worry less about day-to-day fluctuations. Investing in stocks and other assets is a great way to grow long-term wealth. In fact,...
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

‘Postal banks helped people of little means to be able to save a few hundred dollars’

How would you feel about being able to do your banking at your local post office?. That’s the question we posed to our community yesterday (via our daily newsletter) after having published a guest column by researchers who say that reverting to the practice of postal banking — which was available to Americans until 1967 and is still popular in the United Kingdom and France — could provide a financial lifeline to the millions of Americans without a bank account.
BusinessMotley Fool

5 Money Moves Every Woman Should Make

Financial planning does not have to be tough. It all begins with taking one step at a time. It is said that variety is the spice of life. That may be why most of us have friends who are nothing like us. While I study every nickel and dime of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy