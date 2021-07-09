John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
The new Black Panther series by John Ridley and Juann Cabal with covers from Alex Ross and scooped by Bleeding Cool a month before the official announcement was meant to launch in August. Instead, it is launching on the 3rd of November, three months later. Its second issue, solicited for September is being similarly delayed until the 1st of December. As a result, expect the series to be missing from new solicitation listings for a couple of months as the schedule for this series gets rearranged.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0