Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Black Panther series by John Ridley and Juann Cabal with covers from Alex Ross and scooped by Bleeding Cool a month before the official announcement was meant to launch in August. Instead, it is launching on the 3rd of November, three months later. Its second issue, solicited for September is being similarly delayed until the 1st of December. As a result, expect the series to be missing from new solicitation listings for a couple of months as the schedule for this series gets rearranged.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ridley
Person
Alex Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Espionage#Bleeding Cool#Academy Award#Stormbreaker#Wakandan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Will Be The Next Black Panther?

In 2018, Black Panther launched in theaters as the first time the character had received a standalone film on the big screen. The film was a massive success with both critics and fans thanks to some of the incredible performances including Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa, the character boasting the Black Panther title.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Rumored Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Teases Namor And Atlantis

Recently, cameras started rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is coming to theaters in just twelve months. So far, the only new addition to the cast confirmed by the studio is Narcos: Mexico alum Tenoch Huerta, who’s been rumored as Namor the Sub-Mariner ever since he was added to the project in November of last year.
MoviesMy Clallam County

Angela Bassett promises upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel will honor Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett, who played Chadwick Boseman‘s onscreen mother in Black Panther, wasn’t able to reveal much about the movie’s upcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, but did promise that the film will honor the late actor. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Bassett — who plays Ramonda, the mother of Boseman’s character, King T’Challa,...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Black Panther 2 plot details confirm Atlantis fan theory

The first plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been revealed, and they seem to confirm an old fan theory. According to Production Weekly, the film will tell the “intertwined history” between Wakanda and the lost city of Atlantis and bring Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU...
MoviesRoger Ebert

John Ridley: Superheroes and Representation, Moderated by Troy Pryor, Streams Live on July 7th

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley ("12 Years a Slave") will take part in a live virtual conversation at 6pm CT on Wednesday, July 7th, moderated by our recent Black Writers Week panelist Troy Pryor, founder of the multi-service entertainment company, Creative Cypher. Presented by Nō Studios, the event is entitled, "John Ridley: Superheroes and Representation," and will focus on his work as an author, such as The Other History of the DC Universe, The Next Batman and Black Panther. He will be joined in conversation by both Pryor and writer/editor/interviewer of Comic Book Resources, Dion Bickham.
MoviesTime Out Global

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther will return for one more adventure

After a long drought, there is now a lot vying for Marvel fans’ attention. Black Widow just exploded into, simultaneously giving Scarlett Johansson’s hero her swan song and her long-overdue solo movie while ending the MCU's two-year absence from multiplexes. Loki is dominating the pop-culture discourse on the small screen with literal smoke and mirrors, plus a very sassy alligator with a hunger for finger food).
Moviesepicstream.com

WB Rejected Project Starring Late Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The late Chadwick Boseman is one of the most sought-after actors up until his shocking passing last year and studios would kill just to have him star in a project. However, things were quite different before he achieved A-list status and apparently, Warner Bros. turned down a project which would've seen him in a lead role. A new retrospective on '90s neo-noir films at The Ringer (via ComicBook) reveals that Chadwick was once penciled to headline the sequel to Curtis Hanson's beloved crime drama.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther Expansion Boosted By Kratos And Evan Narcisse

Well, I have been saying this quite literally since December, given that leaked voicelines from T’Challa could be heard in the game files of Marvel’s Avengers for ages, but now it’s finally been confirmed just two weeks before the launch month of Black Panther: He’s being voiced by none other than Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in the most recent God of War.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jellystone!: HBO Max Releases Key Art Poster Ahead of Comic-Con@Home

Last month, showrunner & executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder, Harvey Beaks) and Warner Bros. Animation introduced Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and the rest of the denizens of the friendly town of HBO Max's Jellystone!. In the trailer, viewers were offered a sneak preview of the reimagined takes on a ton of beloved characters from the Hanna-Barbera world- including Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Johnny Quest & Hadji, Shag Rugg, Captain Caveman, and more. Now with the animated series set to take the virtual stage of Comic-Con@Home on July 24, we're getting a look at the official key art poster for Jellystone!– which you can check out below:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Antonio Banderas Joins the Cast of Indiana Jones 5

The cast of Indiana Jones 5 has gained another massive name. The now James Mangold directed movie already has Harrison Ford returning to the role, but they have also cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson have all joined the cast in various roles. Deadline is now reporting that Antonio Banderas is the latest name to join the cast of the now in production movie. Plot details are still currently unknown, and we don't know what kind of role Banderas will be playing as well. Steven Spielberg is not directing this outing but he is producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is also returning to work on the iconic score for this entry of the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Filming At Location With Tony Stark Connection

Cameras have been rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for little over a week now, and in that time an entire plot synopsis has already been leaked, directly tying the plot to Namor and Atlantis, with Tenoch Huerta still widely believed to have been cast as the Sub-Mariner, even though he joined the project eight months ago and we still can’t say for sure.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Black Widow’ on HBO Max? Where to Watch ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has taken the world by storm once again with the premiere of Black Widow last weekend, after being delayed from releasing the title for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which finally opened in theaters and on Disney+, has surpassed viewership expectations by blowing past $215M in revenue in its first weekend. This total, however, combines box office and Disney+ Premier Access stats which is atypical for movie debuts.
Movieshypebeast.com

Kevin Feige Says 'Black Panther' Sequel "Will Be Extremely Emotional"

Just in time for the release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige joined Rotten Tomatoes for an interviewing shedding more light on phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After discussing Black Widow itself, Feige dived into the rest of what’s coming for phase four, starting with Shang-Chi...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's next Black Panther series delayed three months

The upcoming Black Panther ongoing series by John Ridley and Juann Cabal has been delayed by Marvel Comics. The publisher has informed retailers that the monthly series, originally planned to launch on August 4, has now been postponed to November 3. The second issue is now slated to arrive December 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy