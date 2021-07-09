John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November

The cast of Indiana Jones 5 has gained another massive name. The now James Mangold directed movie already has Harrison Ford returning to the role, but they have also cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson have all joined the cast in various roles. Deadline is now reporting that Antonio Banderas is the latest name to join the cast of the now in production movie. Plot details are still currently unknown, and we don't know what kind of role Banderas will be playing as well. Steven Spielberg is not directing this outing but he is producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is also returning to work on the iconic score for this entry of the franchise.