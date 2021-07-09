Rick & Morty Composer Ryan Elder On Those Musical Episode Rumblings

All the cool shows are doing it these days. The Flash, Supernatural, Community, and even Always Sunny in Philadelphia have taken inspiration from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and produced an all musical episode of their normally not musical show. Now almost any cast, at some point or another, may unexpectedly burst into song and dance. Could there be an alien race, a planet, a spell-casting demon, or simply another dimension that tortures Rick by making everyone around him sing? Heading into the midway point of Season 5, Bleeding Cool had the chance to ask Rick and Morty composer Ryan Elder (Rick and Morty, Boss Baby: Back in Business) about the rumors of the inevitable all musical episode. If there aren't any rumors, let's start them here. Are there any plans, or have there been any discussions one way or another?