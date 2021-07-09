Iron River man shot, killed by police identified
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of the man police shot and killed last month. According to a news release from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, the victim’s name is David Ronald Bridgette. The prosecutor’s office has not released any further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting on June 24 in Iron River as the investigation remains ongoing.www.uppermichiganssource.com
