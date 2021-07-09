Cancel
RepliCade Reveals Special Q*Bert Mini Arcade Replicas

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepliCade revealed this week that they will be releasing two versions of the classic arcade title Q*Bert as mini arcade replicas. The 1982 arcade classic of a weird creature bouncing around on blocks to get them to change colors has been a quirky fan-favorite puzzler for decades, and how you can own your own version of the iconic arcade machine. Two different versions are being produced as you'll get the classic arcade version for $130 and the Warren Davis Edition, which will run you $150, both through New Wave Toys. Pre-orders are available now as they will eventually ship sometime in Q4 2021. You can read up more on the units below.

