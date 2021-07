Spring Branch's two-year wait for its first self service restaurant ends this month. Shoot the Moon will open the week of July 26. Developed by Kevin Floyd, previously a founding partner of Anvil and Underbelly Hospitality, Shoot the Moon features a wall of 80 taps divided between beer, wine, cocktails, and spirits. After checking in at the counter and swiping a credit card, diners will receive an access card that allows them to pour any of those beverages into appropriate glassware.