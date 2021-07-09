Cancel
Harvard-led physicists take big step in race to quantum computing

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of physicists from the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities has developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits, or "qubits." The system marks a major step toward building large-scale quantum machines that could...

