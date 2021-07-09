Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

How robots and brain-computer interfaces could transform stroke patients' recovery

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeAi Communications Co., Ltd. Strokes, which occur when the blood supply to part of our brain is interrupted or reduced, are the leading cause of death and disability in the adult population. Among the patients who survive, 75% will experience difficulties carrying out daily activities independently and need long-term functional exercises and rehabilitation. But the outcomes using traditional rehabilitation equipment are poor. In addition, the motivation of patients to train is often low.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Robots#Computer#Keai Communications Co#Tongji Hospital#Tongji Medical College#The Ncyborg Project#Nsfc#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Country
China
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Machine-learning improves the prediction of stroke recovery

When blood flow to the brain is somehow reduced or restricted, a person can suffer what we know as a stroke (from "ischemic stroke" in medical jargon). Stroke is one of those conditions that seems fairly common. This isn't a misperception: just in Europe, there are over 1.5 million new cases each year.
EngineeringEurekAlert

'Hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface'

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) A KAIST research team and collaborators revealed a newly developed hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface. To study the structure of the brain or to identify and treat neurological diseases, it is crucial to develop an interface that can stimulate the brain and detect its signals in real time. However, existing neural interfaces are mechanically and chemically different from real brain tissue. This causes foreign body response and forms an insulating layer (glial scar) around the interface, which shortens its lifespan.
Softwarepsychologytoday.com

AI Brain-Computer Interface Turns Mental Handwriting to Text

Brain-computer interfaces can help those severely paralyzed or impaired to communicate. A new brain-computer interfaces using artificial intelligence (AI) to decodes brain activity from mental handwriting movements into text. The new mental-handwriting-to-text BCI exceeds typing speeds of existing solutions. Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), also known as brain machine interface (BMIs), convert...
Engineeringmit.edu

Restoring amputees’ natural functionality with brain-controlled interfaces

When someone close to rising MIT junior Eeshan Tripathii and his sister, engineer Vini Tripathii, had their hand amputated, the siblings witnessed the challenges of living with a prosthetic. After a year of arguing with insurance companies to get their loved one a top-of-the-line prosthetic, they were dismayed that it failed to bring the loved one closer to the functionality needed for an independent life.
EngineeringWTHI

Brain implant helps man 'speak' through a computer

A brain implant has helped restore a type of speech to a man more than 15 years after a stroke robbed him of the ability to speak, researchers reported Wednesday. They're calling it a neuroprosthesis, and while it's only one patient for now, the team at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) hopes their device may help other paralyzed people communicate.
Computerssingularityhub.com

How Virtual Reality Unveiled a Unique Brain Wave That Could Boost Learning

As the rats ran down a short balance beam, stopping occasionally to poke their noses at a water fountain, their brains knew something was off. Inside the hippocampus, a brain region that documents the stories of your life, neurons sparked a strange type of electrical wave that washed over the region, altering its normal rhythm.
CancerEurekAlert

New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body's natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
Diseases & TreatmentsPhysics World

Mapping the brain’s neural connections can predict recovery after stroke

Stroke – a life-threatening condition arising from restriction of the blood supply to the brain – is a leading cause of long-term disability. In Europe, there are over 1.5 million new cases each year, with less than 15% of patients achieving full recovery. A key challenge in stroke rehabilitation is that recovery varies widely between patients: roughly two thirds of stroke patients recover naturally from their initial impairments, the remainder do not. Critically, natural recovery is especially variable in severely impaired patients.
HealthThe Drum

How the Angels Initiative improved the chances of stroke patients worldwide

Boehringer Ingelheim won the ‘Long-term marketing strategy’ category at The Drum Marketing Awards 2021 for its ‘Angels Initiative’, Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this lasting project…. The challenge. The global Angels initiative is a non-commercial promotional healthcare project that has successfully delivered the improved...
Technologytecheblog.com

UCSF and Facebook Researchers Use Brain-Computer Interface to Help Man with Severe Paralysis to Communicate in Sentences

Researchers at The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Facebook developed a “speech neuroprosthesis”, or brain-computer interface, that allowed a man with severe paralysis to communicate in sentences. How so? This interface translated the signals from his brain to the vocal tract directly into words that appear as text on a screen. This also marked the first time in over 16 years that he’d been able to communicate without having to use a head-mounted device. Read more for a video and additional information.
HealthMedicalXpress

Neuromuscular electrostimulation tested for hand motor recovery in elderly stroke patients

The University of Valencia (UV), in collaboration with FISABIO and the Doctor Peset University Hospital, has conducted a randomized clinical trial comparing the effects of two neuromuscular electrostimulation (EENM) protocols with different frequencies on the motor impairment of the hand in older patients after a stroke. The study looked at whether changes in hand deficits—such as strength or muscle tone—were related to patients' day-to-day functionality.
Engineeringtechnologynetworks.com

Brain–Computer Interfaces With Paul Baniqued

For this installment of Teach Me in 10, we are joined by Paul Baniqued. Paul took his undergraduate studies at Mapua University in the Philippines and graduated with a Joint BSc degree in Biological Engineering and Chemistry. He earned his MSc in Manufacturing Engineering at De La Salle University-Manila after working in the Biomedical Devices Innovation and E-Health Research Group and spearheading the Agapay Project: A Robotic Exoskeleton for the Upper Limb Rehabilitation of Filipino Post-Stroke Patients.
CancerMedicalXpress

Extracellular mRNA transported to the nucleus shows translation-independent function

A research group led by Professor Sachie Hiratsuka, of the Institute for Biomedical Research, Shinshu University, has found that a specific sequence of messenger RNA (mRNA), which exists outside cells, binds to receptors on the surface of natural killer (NK) cells and is taken up into the nucleus. The group found that NK cells with mRNA uptake are able to enhance their migration activity and interferon gamma production. Furthermore, NK cells incorporating the mRNA showed an inhibitory effect on cancer metastasis in animal experiments.
HealthMedscape News

Innovative Technology Accurately Predicts Stroke Recovery

A new technology that maps the wiring of the brain can predict the course of recovery in patients who have suffered stroke, enabling a more individualized approach to rehabilitation therapy. The technology uses "connectomes" that are generated by analyzing multiple images taken from MRI and form a "blueprint" of how...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding environment to store energy and to swim. When cooled, the...
Boston, MAEurekAlert

Antihypertension drug may help patients with noncancerous brain tumors affecting hearing

BOSTON - New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear indicates that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a hereditary condition associated with vestibular schwannomas, or noncancerous tumors along the nerves in the brain that are involved with hearing and balance. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, are especially important because vestibular schwannomas are currently treated with surgery and radiation therapy (which carry risks of nerve damage), and no drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat these tumors or their associated hearing loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy