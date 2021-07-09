Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar creates a luxurious dining experience in Vegas
The elegance and lavishness of Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar is matched only by the quality of the food. If you’ve ever been to the Chicago outpost, you’ll have a good idea of what to expect here—the ultimate in service, starting with an antechamber where you wait to be seated. The dining room is warm and inviting, with dark woods and spacious leather booths. (There’s also a hidden speakeasy you can inquire about.)lasvegasmagazine.com
