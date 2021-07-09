Cancel
Restaurants

Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar creates a luxurious dining experience in Vegas

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elegance and lavishness of Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar is matched only by the quality of the food. If you’ve ever been to the Chicago outpost, you’ll have a good idea of what to expect here—the ultimate in service, starting with an antechamber where you wait to be seated. The dining room is warm and inviting, with dark woods and spacious leather booths. (There’s also a hidden speakeasy you can inquire about.)

#Bavette#Bar Food#Dining In#Food Drink#Steakhouse Bar#Japanese#Berkshire
