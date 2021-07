Every step you take does more for your health than you probably realize. Walking benefits every part of your body from your brain down to your ankles. The best part? You don't have to do laps around your neighborhood for 45 minutes to boost your health and feel better mentally and physically. In fact, just a short ten-minute walk every day can lead to big improvements. In case you need more reason to lace up your sneakers and get moving, here are the biggest research-backed health benefits you'll get from adding a little more walking to your daily routine (just don't forget to pick up a pair of good walking shoes before you get started!).