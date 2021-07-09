Cancel
Homemade White Water Paddles, The Earls of Leicester Live On Mountain Stage

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this West Virginia Morning, we hear about those who build their own whitewater paddles and have a song of the week from some bluegrass all-stars. Whitewater paddling is pretty popular in the region but it wasn’t that long ago modern paddlers first started exploring these rivers, designing their own gear and even building their own paddles. Some of those DIY paddle makers are now master crafters, and their work is in high demand. Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps Reporter Clara Haizlett has more.

