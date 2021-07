The actress Nazanin Mandi was not overjoyed when her husband, the Grammy-winning singer Miguel, decided to turn their kitchen into a makeshift music studio. There was equipment everywhere, and not a lot of space left to, you know, cook. The de facto redesign, Miguel explains, came about after he decided to start intermittent fasting. “That means skipping breakfast, and breakfast happens to be my favorite meal of the day.” So to distract himself, “I said, ‘Instead of doing breakfast for breakfast, I’ll do beats for breakfast.’ It was sort of a way to stay creative every day, and also give myself something else to do while I was in the kitchen.”