Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat of the Week: The Most Successful Superyacht in the World Just Got a Next-Gen Makeover

By Michael Verdon
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to imagine that changing a staircase can transform the interior of a superyacht, but in the case of the Westport 112, it became the turning point in its new design. The American builder’s entry-level boat is arguably the most successful superyacht in the world. Since it was introduced in 1994, 62 112s have been launched and three others are currently in build. No other yacht has had that kind of staying power or popularity among owners.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Shark#Next Gen#Westport Yachts#Book Ends#Europeans#Americans#Stone#Calacatta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Sleek New 165-Foot Superyacht Has a Huge Window Right on the Water

Bucking the current trend of making the interiors of new designs as large as possible, Tankoa on Friday introduced its Sportiva line. The Genoa-based shipyard has always been something of an outlier among Italy’s leading shipyards, introducing yachts that are in tune with popular designs, but Tankoa usually introduces an innovative twist. The sleek look of its new 165-foot Sportiva 55M sits in direct contrast to recent launches from other brands with supersized interiors that can make their exteriors appear bulky or bloated.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: The 295-Foot ‘Nero’ Was the Largest Superyacht in the World in the 1930s. Now It’s Been Restored Into a Modern Classic.

Superyacht fans around the world will instantly recognize Nero, the one-of-a-kind 295-footer that defines the term “modern classic.” First launched from Corsair Yachts in 2007, Nero was commissioned as a replica of the famed 300-foot Corsair IV owned by J.P. Morgan, which, when launched in 1930, was the world’s largest yacht.
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 144-foot superyacht impresses with nearly all-glass interiors by Piero Lissoni, an infinity pool overlooking the sea, and a sprawling master suite.

Sanlorenzo’s latest luxury vessel is an impressive, new 144-footer named the X-Space. Due for delivery in 2023, the X-Space features five decks designed by Zuccon International Project. The plush and cutting-edge interiors are designed by Piero Lissoni. Bernardo Zuccon said about this grand vessel, “The X-Space project was born with the desire not to create a wonderful floating structure but to create a wonderful vessel for life.” The deck includes a private apartment, study, living room, and a large master cabin for the owner of the superyacht.
Boats & Watercraftsrobbreport.com

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘The Beast,’ an Epic Sailing Superyacht With a Bonkers 9,000-Square-Foot Sail

When Dubois Naval Architects began sketching Ngoni eight years ago, nobody realized that it would be the last superyacht project for the late Ed Dubois. At the time, the owner had asked three design firms for concepts, with definite feelings about what he wanted in this bespoke yacht: “Build me a beast,” he told the shipyard, Royal Huisman. “I don’t want a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools

Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept lives up to its name. The epic vessel spans some 236 feet and is filled to the brim with pinch-yourself amenities. The luxury yachting specialists have once again teamed up with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch for the exterior of Vast 72, which is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines. The hull, which will be forged from steel, features a low-profile design and a reverse bow to increase the efficiency and seakeeping abilities.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Benetti delivers 65-metre full-custom luxury yacht Triumph

Italian shipyard Benetti has delivered the 65.4m/214.7ft full-custom luxury yacht TRIUMPH to her Owner. The steel hull and aluminium superstructure are designed with a sleek appearance encompassing six decks, as penned by Giorgio M. Cassetta with naval architecture from the shipyard. The refined interiors are the work of Green & Mingarelli Design in collaboration with the Benetti Interior Style Department, and the onboard artwork is the creation of renowned British fine art photographer David Yarrow.
Bicyclesmymodernmet.com

This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture

Indoor cycling has become one of the most popular varieties of at-home fitness. But unless you have a dedicated home gym, an indoor exercise bike plopped amidst your carefully curated living room decor can be a bit of an eyesore. But now, there’s an exercise bike designed with both form and function in mind. In partnership with Adriano Design, Italian cycling brand Elite has created Fuoripista—an interactive stationary bike with the feel of high-end furniture.
Home & GardenWallpaper*

Furniture maker Prostoria turns factory into immersive exhibition

Anticipating the beginning of the possible end of the global pandemic, Croatia-based furniture maker Prostoria opened up the doors of its HQ in Sveti Križ Začretje to the public. At the ‘Revisiting Factory’ exhibition, staged in Prostoria’s 3,200 sq m wood drying facility, vast piles of raw timber were arranged to create warm and social environments: home offices, lounge interiors, hallways, club rooms and outdoor terraces, all showcasing the company’s tables and chairs, including the ‘Polygon’ armchair and the ‘Revolve’ transformable sofa.
Museumsdesignboom.com

radial walls built from recycled materials make up omuli horse museum in latvia

Haipng teow of ALOT collaborated with lapzhen wong of ZMA-design to created the omuli museum of the horse, with artist residences and accommodations for the existing historical omuli school building located in the north vidzeme biosphere reserve, latvia. throughout history and across culture, horses have frequently been the symbol of freedom, speed, and beauty, so designing a space for the display of such nobleness posed a new challenge on the designers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Panerai Just Released a Brand New Diving Watch to Celebrate Two of Its Most Enduring Icons

Turning 85 has rarely looked this good. On Thursday, Panerai celebrated the 85th anniversary of both its Radiomir watch and the brand’s iconic yacht, Eilean, by releasing a new reference, the Radiomir Eilean, set to be produced in limited quantities each year. The watch is housed in a 45mm cushion-shaped case that features the brand’s special “patina steel” treatment, designed to make the case look like it’s been gently worn for decades right out of the box.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

The Best Retro Mini-Fridges Bring Diner-Inspired Interior Design Into Your Home

Kitchens are often considered the heart of the home. They’re also one of the prime areas for interior design with a retro spin due to the amount of diner-inspired appliances, fixtures and furniture available these days. To kickstart the hint of vintage in your home without fully committing to a remodel, you should invest in one of the best retro mini-fridges.
Real Estateluxurylaunches.com

A Saudi billionaire is all set to pocket a cool $82 million as he plans to sell his 8,000 square-foot, 6-bedroom penthouse with jaw dropping view of Central Park for $170 million

If Saudi real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is successful in selling his nearly 8,000-square foot penthouse overlooking Central Park for $170 million, (twice as much as he paid for it in 2016), it would be among the most expensive properties ever sold in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. So the two things sky-high about this lofty penthouse at 432 Park Avenue on the 96th floor of the 1,396 foot-tall building are the condo’s altitude and also its price tag.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning waterfront home hailed as a 'luxury ship on land' - complete with three levels, a sparkling infinity swimming pool and sweeping views of the ocean

An architect used his love for luxury yachts to create a multimillion dollar waterfront mansion described as a 'ship on land'. John LeClare Josephs, of Superseed Architecture, drew inspiration from the curves of Western Australia's Swan River to design the spectacular four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on a cliff in Bicton, 10 kilometres south-east of Perth CBD.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The US Sun

Russian billionaire-owned superyacht worth £33MILLION with onboard movie theatre, pool & gym cruises into UK waters

A RUSSIAN billionaire-owned superyacht worth £33MILLION with an onboard movie theatre, pool and gym has cruised into the UK's waters. Posh floating palace, the 'Triple Seven', has today been seen passing Southend-on-Sea and cruising the River Thames in London. She is fully kitted-out with a waterslide, jacuzzi, multiple alfresco dining...
Real EstateDesign Taxi

‘Bubble House’ Almost 10 Years In The Making Goes Up For Sale For $1.5M

You’d be running around in circles at this one-of-a-kind ‘Bubble House’ in Queensland, Australia. That is, if the kaleidoscopic property allures you enough for you to shell out its selling price of AU$1.5 million (US$1.12 million). Up for sale by way of First National Action Realty, the mesmeric three-story home,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy