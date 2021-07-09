Boat of the Week: The Most Successful Superyacht in the World Just Got a Next-Gen Makeover

It’s hard to imagine that changing a staircase can transform the interior of a superyacht, but in the case of the Westport 112, it became the turning point in its new design. The American builder’s entry-level boat is arguably the most successful superyacht in the world. Since it was introduced in 1994, 62 112s have been launched and three others are currently in build. No other yacht has had that kind of staying power or popularity among owners.