Penick Village Readies for New Leadership
A familiar and steady presence in the community, Caroline Eddy is once again stepping into the top leadership post at Penick Village, if only briefly. In a letter distributed to Penick’s staff and residents, Board Chair John Frizzell announced that a permanent CEO is expected to be named by the end of the month. Interim CEO Ron Jennette, who took on his role last October, intends to resign effective July 23. Eddy will assume the duties of Acting CEO through the pending transition.www.thepilot.com
